Dear Oppa: A fan hopes Gong Yoo visits India again; Is curious to know what the Goblin star liked about India

Gong Yoo, as a talented, versatile performer, is a force to be reckoned with. While charming our socks off in Coffee Prince to leaving us baffled with his mesmerising performances in Train to Busan and Goblin, the Baeksang-winning actor is truly such a delight to watch on-screen. After the success of Seo Bok, we will next be seeing the handsome Hallyu star making his highly-awaited drama comeback in The Silent Sea along with Wonderland.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by a fan from India to Gong Yoo. Read her letter (Note: This letter was sent on December 21, 2020) below:

Dear Oppa Gong Yoo,

I am a fan from Jamshedpur, India. I came across your movie Train to Busan during this lockdown while I searched for horror movies to watch on YouTube and instantly fell for your charms. I googled you and started to watch all your movies and series starting with Goblin, just growing fond of you after each of them.

While watching Finding Mr. Destiny, I was delighted to know that you had visited India for its shoot. Oppa, please do visit again. Also, if you read this someday, please tell what did you like about my country.

I watched a number of your interviews. Loved your generosity and down to earth nature. Now I'm trying to learn Korean so that I can know more and more about you through your interviews as some of them don't have English subtitles. So while watching them, I just smile when you smile or laugh.

I also came across video clips of your fan meets and was astonished to learn about your singing talent. So you're a great actor and can sing so well.

I am annoyed as you always keep mentioning in your interviews that you don't know how long you will be able to act in front of the camera. Oppa, please never quit acting as it will be really disheartening for me and your fans all over the world.

Hope you read this one day. I also hope to visit South Korea one day, meet you, get your autograph and a pic.

Wishing you new heights of success, good health and a Merry Christmas.

Saranghaeyo.

