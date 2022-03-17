Dear Oppa: A fan hopes that Nam Joo Hyuk’s character in ‘Twenty-Five, Twenty-One’ finds love & happiness

South Korean model and actor Nam Joo Hyuk made his official debut as an actor with a supporting role in the 2014 tvN drama, ‘The Idle Mermaid’. Currently, Nam Joo Hyuk is starring in ‘Twenty-Five, Twenty-One’, opposite Kim Tae Ri. His character, Baek Yi Jin, is a reporter, facing immense struggles in life due to the IMF financial crisis.

Today’s sweet letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Ranjana from India, to Nam Joo Hyuk’s character in ‘Twenty-Five, Twenty-One’, Baek Yi Jin. Read their letter, below.

Dear Back Yi-Jin (Baek Yi Jin),

At an age when most of your peers are enjoying college life, you have been forced by the situation to look after your family. Perhaps it really is the time that has taken away your dreams, but you have never blamed the times, people or anybody for your situation. Instead, you have been trying hard to do well and maybe it is this quality that has made us viewers love your character. Your character has taught me that life never goes your way. What you have today may be lost tomorrow, but what will remain is your hard work and your willingness to do well. As a person who had to face this adult world too early, want to tell you that you have done well!! I hope you don't be too hard on yourself. And hope you keep going forward in life no matter how hard the world is on you as I am sure you will always do the best, whatever the situation be.

Hoping you find your love and happiness soon.

Love,

RANJANA

INDIA