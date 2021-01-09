Dear Oppa: A fan from India is amazed by how True Beauty star Hwang In Yeob is 29 but looks 18

In the latest edition of Dear Oppa, Divya from India dedicates her sweet letter to True Beauty star Hwang In-yeob gushing about the 29-year-old actor's 'bad boy with a good heart' eyes and really deep voice.

True Beauty is amongst the currently airing dramas which are causing the right stir on social media especially when it comes to the intriguing love triangle between Lim Ju-gyeong (Moon Ga-young), Lee Su-ho (Cha Eun-woo) and Han Seo-jun (Hwang In-yeob). Twitter, in particular, has been having a heated debate between pledging allegiance to Team Su-ho or Team Seo-jun while also admiring the talented actors for bringing the beloved webtoon characters to life.

Today's heartwarming letter has been penned by Divya from India and is dedicated to In-yeob. In her letter, Divya confessed how it was love at first sight for her when she saw the handsome 29-year-old actor in 18 Again. Read her letter below:

Dear In Yeop Oppa!

After watching your hit drama 18 Again I fell in love with you in the first sight! And I don't regret it! Having watched the drama I soon started to expect seeing you in more works so I digged deep and binge-watched all of your works, including the currently airing True Beauty! Having read the webtoon I had high expectations from the drama and no other actor would've been fit for the character better than you, In Yeop Oppa! Your eyes are so delusional, gives us that 'bad boy with a good heart' vibe.

The fact that attracted me more towards you is your DEEP voice! *It's really deep! And I'm amazed how you look 18 being 29, I really wish to ask you that over a cup of bubble tea (*I heard it's your favourite) in a nice cafe if we ever cross paths! I really wish the best for you and I would always support you in your future works! Love how you're so hardworking, makes us feel like you're meant for every character you perform!

Congratulations for your recognition, late but for the better! Hwang In Yeop, Fighting! Love from India, Divya!

Want to let out in words, your undying fondness for your favourite K-drama and K-pop stars? Email your open letter to: editorial@pinkvilla.com, mentioning your full name and country. The opportunity is open to readers from across the globe.

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

Credits :Pinkvilla

