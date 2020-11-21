Dear Oppa: A fan from India believes BTS member V aka Taehyung's voice is beyond anyone's imagination

In the latest edition of Dear Oppa, Samhita Murarka from India bares her heart and soul for BTS member V, sharing how Kim Taehyung, for her, is so unique and one of a kind.

Dear Oppa is a series kickstarted by Pinkvilla as a means to provide a platform to diehard K-drama and K-pop fans where they can write to their heart's content as to why they adore their favourite star. Whether you're awaiting for GOT7's comeback or are even thrilled to see Lee Min-ho will acing his performance in Pachinko, you can pen whatever it is you want to say to your ultimate bias.

Today's letter is written by Samhita Murarka from India and dedicated to BTS member V aka Kim Taehyung. In her heartfelt piece, the 14-year-old shares how TaeTae always inspires her to work as hard as she can. Read her letter here:

Dear Taehyung,

Taehyung oppa I know that most probably you will not see this message. I really want to say that you are really precious, very very very less people like you exist in reality. You have such a big, kind and warm heart. Your kindness cannot be explained in simple words. I'm your fan, your well-wisher and someone who supports and believes in you. You really are so unique and one of a kind. I really want you to take care of yourself. You write songs to express your feelings and your love for music and us, you do not care about popularity or charts! I do not think any artist around the world has thoughts similar to you, and even if there are some people but they are very rare. Oppa please do take a moment and be very very proud of the human you are right now because you are really great and amazing! You deserve the BEST... I wish you all the best for your life ahead. I am 14 years old. I really want to say that I wholeheartedly love you, you are my idol, my ideal type and forever my inspiration. Your songs, your visuals, your writing skills, your voice and everything else is just beyond anyone's imagination. You gave so much meaning to the words 'I purple you', you are so thoughtful! I am left with no more words to describe the human you are, Please stay as the perfect person you are. Have a great life ahead. YOU always inspire me to go on and always work as hard as I can. Thank you so much for it. Thank you so much for making me believe in myself, thank you so much for making me more focused in my studies, thank you so much for making me realise that how important time is for us.

I purple you oppa.

Want to let out in words, your undying fondness for your favourite K-drama and K-pop stars? Email your open letter to: editorial@pinkvilla.com, mentioning your full name and country. The opportunity is open to readers from across the globe.

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

