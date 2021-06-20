Dear Oppa: A fan from India believes Descendants of the Sun star Song Joong Ki is the cause of her euphoria

In the latest edition of Dear Oppa, Heer Nagda from India dedicates her sweet letter to Song Joong Ki. Read her letter below.

Song Joong Ki's Hallyu star position continues onwards and upwards with recent successful projects like Space Sweepers and Vincenzo being proof of the same. No matter who the character is, the 35-year-old actor masterfully treats fans with marvellous performances. For many, it's his tremendous Yoo Shi Jin act in Descendants of the Sun that made them loyal fans of the Baeksang Arts Award winning actor for life.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Heer Nagda from India to Song Joong Ki. Read her letter below:

Dear Oppa Song Joong Ki,

This is a letter written to you by your Indian fan Heer Nagda from Mumbai. I am writing this letter to express my love for you and to thank you to make my usually dull life exciting and fun. Here is a poem dedicated to you.

My beloved Oppa Song Joong Ki,

You are the flower most lovely,

In the garden called South Korea,

You are the cause of my euphoria.

Tae Ho, Vincenzo or Shi Jin,

In every role you fit in,

Should be filled with happiness your eyes,

That's what my heart cries.

Gives me butterflies in my stomach, your every line,

You make everyone's heart throb not just mine,

Meeting you is my biggest desire,

Your smile lights my heart on fire.

Descendants of the Sun was my first K-drama. Since then I have watched many dramas, but I could never find someone better than Captain Yoo Shi Jin.

Then came along Vincenzo. Now I don't think I will find someone better than Mr. Corn Salad. My sincere request to you as a fan is to keep bringing more characters which beat your previous ones. Will meet you again on Bogota. See you.

ㅅㄹㅇㅏㅎㅐ

Yours Lovingly,

Heer Nagda from Mumbai, India

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

