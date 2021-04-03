Dear Oppa: A fan from India believes Kim Seon Ho's Start Up character Han Ji Pyeong deserved a better ending

In the latest edition of Dear Oppa, Hadiyah Touqeer from India dedicates her sweet letter to Start-Up star Kim Seon Ho. Read her letter below.

For Seonhohada, yesterday, i.e. April 2, was a moment to rejoice because Kim Seon Ho's next drama, after his scene-stealing act as Han Ji Pyeong in Start-Up, was finally confirmed. Titled Seashore Village ChaChaCha, it's the drama remake of the 2004 hit film Mr. Hong and will see Seon Ho star opposite Shin Min Ah. As expected, the happy news saw Seon Ho trending on Twitter and proved just how excited fans are for his drama comeback.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Hadiyah Touqeer from India to Kim Seon Ho. Read her letter below:

Dear Seon-Ho Oppa,

I know you will never read this, your email and Dm's must be flooded with messages and you deserve it all. I just want to say that I became your fan since START-UP, I kinda regret it that I recognized you just recently and I have fallen hard for Han Jipyeong. You were the soul of Start-Up, you and grandma carried the whole show. You were selfless, kind and caring and I hated the fact that no one was on your side. Your character and portrayal really swept all of us from our feet. You deserved a better ending, it wasn't really Dal mi I wanted you to end up with, I just wanted you to be happy, to have someone who loves you and values you. You brightened up "START-UP" and when you smiled, my heart literally skipped a beat and I can't breathe nor blink. Do San for Dal mi, Ji Pyeong for me.

Saranghaeyo Oppa.

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

