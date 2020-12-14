Dear Oppa: A fan from India believes True Beauty star & ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo is perfect in everything he does

In the latest edition of Dear Oppa, Urwashi Priya from India dedicates her sweet letter to ASTRO member and True Beauty star Cha Eun-woo gushing about the 23-year-old singer and actor's nature and behaviour.

Dear Oppa is truly your one-stop shop to express how you really feel about your favourite K-drama and K-pop stars. Want to share how ATEEZ's music changed your life for the better? Want to gush about Kim Soo-hyun's impressive acting skills? Want to confess just how influential BTS member RM has been in your life with his lyrics? Dear Oppa is the place to be!

Today's heartwarming letter has been written by Urwashi Priya from India and dedicated to ASTRO member and True Beauty star Cha Eun-woo. In her letter, Urwashi reveals how she became a fan of k-dramas and ASTRO because of the 23-year-old singer and actor. Read her letter below:

Dear Eun-Woo Oppa,

My name is Urwashi and I am 19 years old. I wonder if you know you're having fans in India or will you ever know that I exist but I just want to pour my heart out in this letter.

I've been a huge fan of yours ever since I watched you in a kdrama called 'Sweet Revenge'. That was actually my first time watching a kdrama series and that's how I found you. Then I watched all other dramas you've starred in. I got to know about Astro which may not be as famous as other kpop bands in India but still, I proudly choose to be an Aroha. I got to know more about you from YouTube. You're always sweet with everyone and I really admire your nature and behaviour. Also, you're just perfect in everything you do, be it singing, acting, dancing or playing piano and I always wonder how hard you must have worked for all the things you've achieved.

I really appreciate you being a multi-talented and hard working person and that seriously inspires me a lot to try new things in life and put efforts in everything I do. You mean so much to me and I admire you with all my heart.

As your new drama 'True Beauty' has been airing nowadays, I hope it will do great because I'm loving it. I wish you good health and more success in life. Keep doing your best and all the very best for your future projects.

Saranghamnida oppa!

ALSO READ: Dear Oppa: A fan from India REVEALS Park Seo Joon makes her heart flutter with romantic scenes in his dramas

Want to let out in words, your undying fondness for your favourite K-drama and K-pop stars? Email your open letter to: editorial@pinkvilla.com, mentioning your full name and country. The opportunity is open to readers from across the globe.

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×