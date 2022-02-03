Dear Oppa: A fan from India calls the bond between BTS and ARMY ‘unbreakable’

Since their debut in 2013, BTS has explored a wide range of genres and themes in the group’s music and lyrics. The members write and produce much of their music, and often reference literature and psychological concepts in their work. BTS has maintained that telling their personal stories and universal life experiences is the best way for listeners to relate to their music.

Today’s sincere letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Prathipa from India, to BTS. Read her letter below.

Dear BTS,

In the world of hatred, you became someone who I can rely on.

You are the ones who motivate me and keep me on the move. BTS, you just created a new world of happiness and love. You people were the ones who made me laugh like no other. When Kim Namjoon said in ‘Pied Piper’, "STOP, NOW STOP WATCHING AND STUDY FOR THE TEST,” it really motivated me. And you guys got me a new family ‘ARMY’. Your hard work really paid off and you people are being the best example of the present youth and sure for the future, too. You are the therapists and your songs are the actual therapy for broken ARMYs, they just heal us. The bond between BTS and ARMY is unbreakable and will last strong forever. Thank you for making me love myself. Hoping to see you soon in India. Saranghaeyo.

All the best to my dear idols.

Wishing you good health and happiness

Your ARMY,

Prathipa

