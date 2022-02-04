Dear Oppa: A fan from India calls BTS’ Jimin ‘ARMYs' Angel’

Since his debut in 2013 as a part of BTS, Jimin has received immense love for his vocals and dance. As of date, he has released three solo songs under BTS, ‘Lie’, ‘Serendipity’, and ‘Filter’. In May 2019, Jimin became the first BTS member to have a solo music video achieve 100 million views on YouTube with ‘Serendipity’. Soon after, ‘Filter’ set a record for the biggest streaming debut among all Korean songs on the global music streaming platform, Spotify, with over 2.2 million streams accumulated in its first 24 hours of release.

Today’s heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Dibyadarshini Sahoo, to BTS’ Jimin. Read her letter below.

Dear Jimin Oppa,

Annyeong Oppa! Hope you are doing fine!! BIGHIT announced that you tested positive for COVID and also underwent surgery for acute appendicitis! Please take a lot of care of your health and yourself!! You matter the world to me!! Please eat properly and rest well!! Don't take any stress and relax!! I want you to rest well!! Oppa, I wish for your speedy recovery! Don't strain at all!! Your health matters first!!! I miss you a lot!! You are ARMY's Angel!! ARMY loves you a lot!!!!

Get well soon Oppa!!!

Love you loads!!!

Your beloved fan