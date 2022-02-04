Dear Oppa: A fan from India calls BTS’ Jimin ‘ARMYs' Angel’
Since his debut in 2013 as a part of BTS, Jimin has received immense love for his vocals and dance. As of date, he has released three solo songs under BTS, ‘Lie’, ‘Serendipity’, and ‘Filter’. In May 2019, Jimin became the first BTS member to have a solo music video achieve 100 million views on YouTube with ‘Serendipity’. Soon after, ‘Filter’ set a record for the biggest streaming debut among all Korean songs on the global music streaming platform, Spotify, with over 2.2 million streams accumulated in its first 24 hours of release.
Today’s heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Dibyadarshini Sahoo, to BTS’ Jimin. Read her letter below.
Dear Jimin Oppa,
Annyeong Oppa! Hope you are doing fine!! BIGHIT announced that you tested positive for COVID and also underwent surgery for acute appendicitis! Please take a lot of care of your health and yourself!! You matter the world to me!! Please eat properly and rest well!! Don't take any stress and relax!! I want you to rest well!! Oppa, I wish for your speedy recovery! Don't strain at all!! Your health matters first!!! I miss you a lot!! You are ARMY's Angel!! ARMY loves you a lot!!!!
Get well soon Oppa!!!
Love you loads!!!
Your beloved fan
Want to let out in words, your undying fondness for your favourite K-drama and K-pop stars?
Email your open letter to: editorial@pinkvilla.com, mentioning your full name, country, IG handle and Twitter handle. The opportunity is open to readers from across the globe. Your letters may also feature on our official Instagram page Hallyutalk as well so don't forget to follow us there!
Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.
Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.