Dear Oppa: A fan from India calls BTS’ SUGA as her source of motivation

South Korean rapper, songwriter, and record producer, BTS’ SUGA made his debut as part of the group under BIGHIT MUSIC in 2013. In 2016, he released his first solo mixtape, ‘Agust D’, which is SUGA’s alias, adopted in order to differentiate his work from that of his work under the name SUGA. The Korea Music Copyright Association attributed over 100 tracks to SUGA as a songwriter and a producer, including soloist Suran’s song ‘Wine’, which won best Soul/R&B track of the year at the 2017 Melon Music Awards.

Today’s sweet letter in our Dear Oppa series is penned by Khushi Tripathi to BTS’ SUGA. Read their letter below.

Anneyonhaseyo, Yoongi Oppa!

How are you doing? I hope you're doing well, lil meow meow! :P

It's really difficult to bind up my emotions in a few words, but still, I'll try my best. While writing this, I truly feel overwhelmed. Firstly, the sole purpose of writing this letter is to share my feelings with you, Oppa. We all have difficult and hard times in our lives, right? But thankfully, in my hard times, the whole BTS was with me...you were with me.

There are enough reasons I have to thank all of you, but in today's letter, I want to thank you for being the mentor in my life. The times when I lost all my hope, you gave me strength. Whenever I reminisce about your journey through all the harsh challenges you have faced, my own problems seem less significant. Your words of wisdom have always been the deepest source of motivation for me. The times when I felt my world was shattering, it was you and the entire BTS who taught me that "I have reasons, I should love myself." I need to mention as well that your smile, your smile has my whole heart. Whenever I see you smiling, I feel like the time should stop and I'd continue to see you smiling forever. It's an instant source of dopamine for me. Please smile often, Oppa.

Personality-wise also, there are a lot of common things between us, so this is another reason I connect myself so well with you. Being an introverted person, I totally connect with you. I guess that's why I find expressing myself difficult at times.

Coming to the end of this letter, keeping it short and precise, I just want to express my gratitude to you, Oppa, and the entire BTS as well. You have certainly given me lessons that I'll preserve for my entire lifetime. Thank you for being there with me in my hard times. Perhaps when no one was there with me, you all gave me the strength, hope and resilience to fight back.

Thank you for everything, Oppa. Thank you for being the strongest person I've ever known in my life and for making things easy for me, guiding me.

BORAHAE YOONGI OPPA, BORAHAE BTS! PLEASE VISIT INDIA SOON! <3<3

Thank You,

Your fangirl from India

KHUSHI TRIPATHI