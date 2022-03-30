Dear Oppa: A fan from India calls EXO’s Baekhyun the source of their inspiration

South Korean singer, songwriter, and actor Baekhyun debuted as part of the boy group EXO in 2012. Baekhyun made his solo debut in 2019, with his first EP ‘City Lights’. His second EP ‘Delight’, released in 2020, became the first album by a soloist in South Korea to garner over 1 million copies in nearly two decades. His latest EP, ‘Bambi’ (2021), became his second consecutive Korean-language album to cross 1 million copies in sales.

Today’s lovely letter has been penned by Bhavani from India to EXO’s Baekhyun. Read their letter, below.

Dear Oppa,

I am Bhavani from Chennai, India. Before I knew you, I didn't believe in perfection, but you are perfect just the way you are. Your voice heals up my soul. After such a tiring day, a little update from you brings me a lot of happiness. Whenever I am tired of living I would listen to your songs and videos which makes me want to live and watch them again and again. You are my source of inspiration, the more you grow, the more you learn, the more humble you are. You also keep the people around you happy. Everything about you is perfect. You are my powerhouse and energy booster and will always be the only idol in my life. You prepared a lot for us, before enlisting, thank you for everything and we will always be grateful to you even in the future. You always treat us like your family which makes me feel so happy and we never felt distant. Thank you so much for being in this world and for making many people happy. I will always be one of the fangirls who supports you till this world exists. I hope you are doing well in the military. We will always be with you no matter what like you are there for us. Take care and be happy always and don't get hurt. You deserve this whole world. I hope to meet you soon.

We are one!

Baekhyun 화이팅!!!