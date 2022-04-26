Dear Oppa: A fan from India can’t bear to accept that Ahn Hyo Seop’s ‘Business Proposal’ has completed airing

Korean-Canadian actor Ahn Hyo Seop originally started out as a JYP Entertainment trainee, and received the opportunity to debut as a part of GOT7. After turning down the offer to pursue other ventures, he ultimately made his acting debut in 2015, with the MBC drama ‘Splash Splash Love’. Ahn Hyo Seop starred most recently as the lead in SBS’ ‘Business Proposal’, in the role of Kang Tae Mu, a third-generation chaebol and CEO.

Today’s sweet letter has been penned by Kuchu Kumari from India to Ahn Hyo Seop.

Dear Oppa

I feel overjoyed to convey my deepest thoughts to you through this letter. I have recently watched your superhit K-drama Business Proposal and can't just bear to accept that it has finally ended. It was my first office romance K-drama and I've totally fallen for it.12 episodes, 2 eonnis and 2 oppas made me fall for this drama harder than the unfortunate second leads of K-dramas.

Kang Tae Moo, the role you portrayed in this drama was not just a perfectionist but also the man of dreams of every K-drama fangirl. Your precious and hilarious reaction to 'Samantha and Rachel' moment has made this scene even more iconic than it was supposed to be. I learnt a lot about friendship goals, the chemistry of an archaeopteryx with a human, romance under a yellow umbrella and most importantly being a loyal and understanding lover. You made my standards rise as high as your professional and charming personality.

Thank you oppa for making me swoon over the sizzling chemistry between you and Shin Ha Ri. But I admit that it made me desperate to punch my single life harder than before. Last but not the least, stay safe, happy and healthy forever.

Saranghaeyo!

Yours truly

Kuchu Kumari, India