Dear Oppa: A fan from India CAN'T BELIEVE how Kim Soo Hyun 'pulled off so many emotions flawlessly' in IOTNBO

After being discharged from his military service in 2019 and making memorable cameos in hit dramas like Hotel del Luna and Crash Landing on You, beloved Hallyu star Kim Soo Hyun left us utterly impressed with his earnest performance as the loveable Moon Gang Tae in It's Okay to Not Be Okay, a 2020 series which was applauded for its realistic depiction of mental health. Thereafter, Soo Hyun enthralled fans in 2021 with a stunning act in the thriller drama, One Ordinary Day, as Kim Hyun Soo.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Ispreha Bailung from India to Kim Soo Hyun. Read her letter below:

Dear Love,

I don't know whether you will be able to read this or not but the thought that you might someday get this letter makes me feel very elated.

I just finished watching your show "It's Okay to Not Be Okay" on Netflix in just two days. It's crazy how I got so immersed in the characters. This was my first show after Crash Landing on You and when I saw you in that series, I just found you very intriguing. So, after a little Wikipedia check, I found out that you are a lead Korean actor and straight-up went ahead and watched your recent show.

Being from a psychology background, this show was by far the best show I have watched in terms of mental health. All the characters have portrayed their role so beautifully that it didn't feel like a show, it just felt so real.

You have played your character like a pro. Your sad smile, your happy face, your crying face, your angry face, your annoyed face, your regretful face. I can't believe how can someone pull off so many emotions flawlessly. Moon Gang Tae and Ko Mun Yeong will stay in my heart forever. Thank you so much for doing this project and touching so many lives.



I really hope that I get to meet you someday.

I love you.

- Ispreha

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

