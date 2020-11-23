Dear Oppa: A fan from India confesses BTS member J Hope's existence in her life is much brighter than sunshine

In the latest edition of Dear Oppa, Shravani Bobade from India writes a heartwarming poem to her favourite BTS member J-Hope confiding how a big part of her heart belongs to the 26-year-old rapper.

As a platform to share their love and adoration towards their favourite K-drama and K-pop stars, Dear Oppa has been receiving many heartfelt letters from diehard fans.

Today's letter, which is actually a poem, is written by Shravani Bobade from India dedicated to BTS member J-Hope. In her heartwarming poem, Shravani confides how Hobi taught her that a warm smile is the universal language of kindness. Read her letter/poem below:

My name is Shravani Bobade. I'm from India. I'm 16-years-old. I have written a small poem for you which tells how I feel about you......

Your existence in my life,

is much brighter than the sunshine.

I didn't know who you are and what you do,

But I became a person to learn everything from you.

You are the source of my inspiration.

You are the source of my motivation.

You taught me what is to love yourself.

You taught me that a warm smile is a universal language of kindness.

You may not know me,

But I believe that in the word "ARMY" I am there with you.

I may not have your accessories,

I may not have your merch,

But a big part of my heart belongs to you.

I may not be able to attend your concert,

But I am filled with you.

I may not be able to vote for you,

But I pray wholeheartedly for your win.

Oppa, your voice is a healing band-aid

for my wounded heart.

Your smile gives me hope.

Your energy gives me inspiration to fight.

Your dance moves help me to express myself and keep me engrossed in the music.

Your songs are the ones who keep making me a better person than who I was yesterday.

You are the one who brought me to the one I am today making mistakes and improving them. You are a cheerful flower which blooms every day and gives its fragrance to everyone which is one of the most thing I love about you. Your words in "Young Forever" have been the biggest inspiration in my life. I just met you'll (BTS) one year ago and I regret it that why I didn't meet you'll 7 years ago at your debut.

Oppa, your each and everything makes my life more colourful like rainbow and clear like lens. I request you and all members to be as you are cause you made me a better person today.

I wish you and all members a successful career ahead. I request you all to keep making music which keeps all of us together like you are doing and stay happy together as always. Your songs are like the map of the path of my life which guides me to the right place. I will always be with you till the end and support you till the end of my life.

I wish you and all the members a happy, healthy and cheerful life ahead. Thank you for everything oppa.

Sarangheyo

Your dearest ARMY ....

Shravani from India

Love u all .......

