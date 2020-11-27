Dear Oppa: A fan from India confesses how watching Suspicious Partner made her a big fan of Ji Chang Wook

In the latest edition of Dear Oppa, Anjali Gupta from India reveals how she got into the craze of k-dramas and k-pop during the lockdown period and became a big fan of Ji Chang-wook after watching Suspicious Partner.

Many would agree that over the lockdown period for most of 2020, entertainment has been the saving grace from a complete meltdown. Several found refuge in the world of Korean movies, dramas and music and now, just can't get enough of the talented artists. Hence, Dear Oppa makes for the perfect platform for fans to shower their favourite stars with lovely words through the age-old beloved letter format.

Today's letter has been written by Anjali Gupta from India, who ventured into the world of K-dramas and K-pop this year and since then, there was no looking back. Moreover, her letter is specifically dedicated to Ji Chang-wook, revealing how she became a fan of the 33-year-old actor after watching Suspicious Partner. Read her letter below:

Dear Oppa (Ji Chang Wook),

Hello, I am Anjali from India(Mumbai), I have become a great fan of k-dramas and k-pop in this lockdown. K-dramas were totally out of my choice and unknown for me. But as I saw the K-drama (Suspicious Partner), I have become a great and crazy fan of @Ji Chang Wook.

After watching his (Ji Chang Wook) dramas, I'm in love with all k-dramas of all actors.

Chang Oppa you are a great actor and singer, and well as you have a great look and heart. It's so refreshing whenever I watch your dramas.

You are very skilled to play all kind of roles in different dramas. Thank you for existing Oppa. You have a great charming personality.

Waiting for your new drama City's Couple Way Of Love.

Lastly, thank you for entertaining us Oppa and hope u have a successful life ahead.

Stay safe and healthy.

Do remember me as ur Indian Fan

SARANGHAE OPPA

