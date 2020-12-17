Dear Oppa: A fan from India confesses searching for soulmate like Lee Min Ho; Hopes to have coffee with actor

Dear Oppa: In today's edition, an Indian K-drama fan pens an open letter to Lee Min Ho, showering him with love and expressing her wish to meet him some day.

If you've been a K-drama fan, there are all likeliness that you've dreamt about Lee Min Ho at least once! The South Korean heartthrob has been wooing us drama after drama! From Boys Over Flowers to Legend of the Blue Sea and more recently, The King: Eternal Monarch, Lee Min Ho makes hearts flutter with every appearance. The sentiments are the same for a young fan from India. Aysha Nazarudeen from Kerala, India, writes in an open letter to Lee Min Ho about her craze for the actor.

She admits searching for a partner like Lee Min Ho. She also added that she would love to head out for a cup of coffee with Kim Tan, Lee Min Ho's character from The Heirs, one day. Read her full letter below:

I'm so glad that I came through this wonderful site while surfing. Actually, I never knew that I could write a letter to my idol, like this one day. I started watching dramas at the age of 13 when I was in high school. Being a teenager, I was really curious to experience many great things happening around. One day, I came across 'Boys Over Flowers' and instantly fell in love with the lead boy. Those days, it was hard for me to watch K-dramas. All I could do was, wait until any of my elder acquaintance receive a drama from somewhere. Unavailability of the internet made it hard to watch dramas, those days. Moreover, it was hard for a high schooler like me from a typical Indian family to watch romantic dramas. I was always under surveillance.

Here's what I wish to tell to the sweet boy Minho.

Hello Oppa,

I am a huge fan of yours. I've always wanted to meet you. My biggest dream is visiting Seoul. I've fallen in love with K-dramas, the beautiful places there and the wonderful people. I think I've watched BOF more than anyone else in this world. Especially, few clips in that. Your hair, your smile, your attitude... I don't know what really attracted me. All I could see was 'Gu Jun Pyo' in that. After the first watching of BOF, I went through all your dramas and movies. From Sharp, I've looked for all your shows and dramas. The one I loved the most is Heirs. I'm a big fan of Shin Hye too. The Heir was an absolute treat to all the drama lovers. I loved it. I haven't missed Mackerel Run, I'm Sam, Legend of the blue sea, city hunter, personal taste, faith, secret campus, non-stop and The king eternal Monarch. I think I've missed a few of your dramas or shows because of its non-availability in our country.

I was totally becoming a drama addict. Eventually, I was becoming Lee Minho addict. It's been more than eight years and I still am a huge fan of Lee (heart) I've always wished to meet you and if I could ever meet a wish-granting fairy, I would say that my ultimate dream is to see you. I've fallen for you.

You are so cute. I love your smile. I hope one day I can witness the Cherry blossom there. I hope one day I can meet Kim Tan and have a coffee with him (laughs) I'm 22 now. Still, I'm an incurable escapist. I'm always in fiction because I feel like I'm closer to my drama idols there. Korean dramas have a huge role in making me happy(wasting my time, according to my Mom). So I'm thankful to K-dramas and my idol. I couldn't even find a boyfriend because I was too busy searching for someone like you. After watching so many dramas, I couldn't digest the looks of normal people here! I was becoming a bit abnormal.

I hope we'll meet one day. Have a happy and healthy life. May you have bright and wonderful days ahead. Thank you so much for all the amazing roles you did.

Big big fan signing off!

Saaraanghee

With loads of love,

Aysha Nazarudeen

Kerala

India

