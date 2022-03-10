Dear Oppa: A fan from India congratulates ‘Boys Over Flowers’ star Kim Hyun Joong on his upcoming wedding

South Korean actor, singer, and songwriter Kim Hyun Joong debuted as a member of the band SS501 in 2005 with the EP ‘Warning’, and went on to make his debut as a soloist with his first Korean album ‘Break Down’ in 2011. Kim Hyun Joong is well known for his roles in the popular dramas ‘Boys Over Flowers’ and ‘Playful Kiss’. On February 27, 2022, the actor and singer announced his upcoming marriage to his non-celebrity girlfriend.

Today’s sweet letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Nisha from India to Kim Hyun Joong. Read their letter below.

Dear Oppa,

First of all congratulations to you on the wedding announcement.

Let me tell you my first K-Drama was ‘Boys Over Flowers’ which I saw around 3 years back and from then I've been a fan of all K-Dramas.

In fact, I have stopped watching my local series because I'm so in love with the dramas and how I can connect. This inspired me to learn more about the language and the tradition. Believe me when I saw you for the first time in that drama I was in love with you. I tried to contact the office in Korea and send an email which I could find on google related to HENECIA but unfortunately couldn't get through to you.

I pray and really, really wish to the heavens that I get an opportunity to meet you and talk to you at length. I really hope this mail reaches you and you can understand how positive I'm about it.

Saranghae Oppa

Love from India - Nisha from Mumbai.