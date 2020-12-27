Dear Oppa: A fan from India deems BTS' V her role model; Says she's looking forward to Taehyung's KTH1 mixtape

Days after BTS singer dropped his new track Snow Flower with fellow Wooga Squad member Peakboy, a fan from India reached out to the singer and revealed how he changed her life.

The coming week will see the world turn purple for BTS singer V celebrates his birthday. The South Korean singer turns 26 on December 30 and fans are leaving no stone unturned to make the occasion a memorable affair. Ahead of his birthday, a fan from India penned an open letter as part of the 'Dear Oppa' series to reveal how Taehyung has changed her life. The fan, named Khushi, confessed his baritone voice feels like a warm hug. She added that his music has helped her heal.

Read her complete letter below:

Hello I'm Khushi and I'm from India

Dear Taehyung Oppa,

First of all I wish you a merry Christmas and a happy new year and advance happy birthday to you. This is my second time celebrating Christmas since I've become an army. I'm someone with a dark past and present but BTS songs have made my life a bit lighter, especially yours. Your voice is like a warm hug to someone like me who is lonely and depressed. I don't have any good friends to share all these so I write in a diary and feel like I'm sharing my sorrow or happiness to you. Do you believe in first sight love? I do, I saw you for the first time in Boy With Luv music video where you do the iconic tongue stick out and that's where, right there my heart fluttered like crazy. Since then you have been my role model, bias, idol, ideal type and everything. I do love other BTS members too.

Your voice is like a warm blanket and a cup of coffee for winter mornings. Your songs like Stigma, Singularity, Winter Bear, Sweet Night, Winter Flower heal faster to me than those depression pills. I'm always lonely and whenever I have time I listen to your songs and hug a pillow or something, then I feel you are hugging me and comforting me that everything is gonna be okay. I really love your personality too, whenever you be on camera you don't fake your personality, the way you be soo polite and greet everyone from cameramen to stylists, you are not full of yourself and you are very compassionate, this is what makes me love you.

I really love you as a music composer too, the song blue and grey was a masterpiece. I've never seen or listened to a song this good and your voice damn.... no words can express your enchanting voice. I wish to become an idol just like you one day. My mom is against my dreams to become an idol but my passion and dedication can't stop me. I hope we meet some day Taehyung Oppa. I miss you and I'm always rooting for you. Hope you drop your KTH1 mixtapes soon. Thank you for coming into my life. Borahe

