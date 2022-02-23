Dear Oppa: A fan from India is eagerly waiting for Cha Eun Woo in ‘Decibel’

Cha Eun Woo is a South Korean singer, actor, and model. He made his debut as a singer as part of the boy group ASTRO in February 2016. However, prior to his debut as a singer, Cha Eun Woo had already debuted as an actor with a minor role in the film ‘My Brilliant Life’ in 2014. His first leading role was with the JTBC drama ‘Gangnam Beauty’ in 2018, which lead to an increase in his popularity. Cha Eun Woo has since done notable roles in multiple other hit dramas, including ‘Rookie Historian Goo Hae Ryung’ (2019) and ‘True Beauty’ (2020).

Today’s sweet letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by a fan from India to ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo. Read their letter below.

I am from India & we have lots of great actors and dramas here, but when I came across K-dramas recently while searching for love stories, I must say I have fallen in love with Cha Eun Woo after watching the Korean drama ‘True Beauty’. Your acting and the story itself are heart-melting. This is the first time I watched something where I am using only subtitles and still enjoying the show to the fullest. I watched all 16 episodes 5 times & I still love to watch it again and again. Now I know some Korean words as well :) Cha Eun Woo, you are so humble & super cute in real life as well. Watching you as a member of ASTRO or reading about you has become a very important part of my life. And I must say Hwang In Yeop and Moon Ga Young have also performed excellently in this series, you all have made it into my heart. Keep doing the great work. I have watched all your other dramas like ‘To Be Continued’, ‘My ID is Gangnam Beauty’, ‘Sweet Revenge’, ‘My Romantic Some Recipe’, and ‘Hit the Top’. You did great in all of them. But I must say I love ‘True Beauty’ the most. God bless you, waiting eagerly for ‘True Beauty’ season 2 and the film ‘Decibel’. Lots of love.

