Dear Oppa: A fan from India feels Kim Seon Ho's Start Up character Han Ji Pyeong was the soul of the drama

In the latest edition of Dear Oppa, Meghna Bhuyan from India gushes about how Kim Seon-ho is the reason behind so many smiles along with her own. Read her sweet letter below.

Kim Seon-ho has managed to win many hearts all around the world with his 'good boy' act as Han Ji-pyeong in the popular tvN drama Start-Up which also starred Suzy, Nam Joo-hyuk and Kang Han-na. Many of these fans have sent over their letters for Pinkvilla's Dear Oppa series where they express their admiration for the 34-year-old actor's impeccable acting talent and gorgeous dimples.

Today's heartwarming letter has been penned by Meghna Bhuyan from India dedicated to Seon-ho's impressive performance in Start-Up. In her letter, Meghna revealed that she aspires to visit South Korea someday just to get the 2 Days 1 Night star's autograph. Read her letter below:

Dear Seon ho,

I know you must be receiving countless fan letters and this is just another one of the many. But I wish that this finds its way to you.

In all honesty, Start-Up was your introduction to me. At first glance, I thought, okay so this is the second male lead. When will Jo Hyuk-shi enter? XD And that was the only time when I waited for him. Because after that Start-Up for me, became all about you.

All characters of the show depict inspirational stories, no doubt. And no obstacle is considered big or small. But to me, Han Ji pyeong's story became the soul of the drama. You were the link between all stories - be it the letters of consolation, Do San's introduction, halmeoni, Yong san's revenge or Dalmi's sandbox. You were one character but you played all these roles so magnificently. Hat's off to you.

Many people were saddened in the end. However, I think you did get your own version of happiness. Being able to meet Young sil, your confidante and being able to invest in a project that meant a lot to you. And of course, not being alone, but having a family by your side. Ji pyeong became the definition of selflessness. Selflessness not just in romantic relationships but in relationships of all kinds of love and friendship.

Needless to say, your smile won the hearts of many, along with my own. I am an 18-year-old student currently preparing for my exam and I hope that someday I become successful enough to visit South Korea just to get your autograph. Of course, it would be a dream come true if I could get to know you, however, as a mere fan, I couldn't hope for more than just an autograph.

Thank you, for being the reason behind so many smiles along with my own. I eagerly await all your future projects.

With all my love and support,

Meghna

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

