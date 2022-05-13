Dear Oppa: A fan from India first saw Kim Woo Bin in ‘The Heirs’

South Korean actor and model Kim Woo Bin first began his career as a runway model, and went on to make his acting debut in 2011 through the drama ‘White Christmas’. Kim Woo Bin went on hiatus in May 2017 after being diagnosed with nasopharyngeal cancer and completed his treatment plan in December of the same year. Kim Woo Bin made his return to the screen this year, and is currently starring in the drama ‘Our Blues’.

Today’s lovely letter has been penned by Sangeeta Mondal from India to Kim Woo Bin. Read the letter, below.

Dear Oppa (Kim Woo Bin),

My name is Sangeeta Mondal. I am from India. A lot of people admire you Oppa, I am also one of them. When I first saw you in the series ‘The Heirs’ your character made me feel so happy. In that series you play a very special role, sometimes you look rude or arrogant outside but inside you look like an innocent baby. After that when I started watching the series ‘Uncontrollably Fond’, it made me feel so [much] pain, your character made me realise how hard life is. In the series' last episode when you are playing the role of a dead person, I really felt the pain and cried. But I am very thankful to God that in real life you came back again with a new journey of happiness, being the strongest person ever. I really wish I could meet you someday. (salanghae [saranghae] Oppa)

Sangeeta Mondal, India