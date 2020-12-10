Dear Oppa: A fan from India gushes about how kind and handsome Start Up star Kim Seon Ho is

In the latest edition of Dear Oppa, Srijita Dey from India pens a sweet letter to Start-Up star Kim Seon-ho as she calls herself his greatest fan who has watched all his dramas.

Thanks to his earnest performance as Han Ji-pyeong in Start-Up, Kim Seon-ho is finally getting some well-deserved recognition. The 34-year-old actor who has enjoyed idol success as a theater actor is now finding plenty of love in the television world as well. Moreover, fans are also loving Seon-ho's goofy side in 2 Days 1 Night.

In today's edition of Dear Oppa, Srijita Dey from Guwahati, Assam, penned a heartwarming letter to Seon-ho in which she confesses that she will forever love and support the Strongest Deliveryman star. Read her letter below:

Dear oppa,

This is a small letter to you. I am not at all sure if you will ever get to read this. I don't know if this will ever reach you. But with a strong hope in my heart, I take the courage to send this to you.

I am your greatest fan. I have been loving your acting so so much. I am in love with your personality as well. I have watched all your dramas and I love them so so much. I cry always when I see you crying, I don't know why but it's really automatic. You will forever be everything for me!

Starting right from "Good Manager" to "Start-Up", I have always loved you and your acting. It was a long journey for you. As of now, I have been eagerly waiting for the latest releases for START-UP.

I just wanted to say that thank you so much for entertaining us no matter what. Thank you for coming into my life and making it a happy one. I will forever love you and support you. I am grateful to have known you. Thanks for being the kindest and the most handsome person in the world.

I am a fan from India. Yes just the place from where the Himalayas originate, I hope for you being the reliable Sherpa and protecting me.

Sending lots of love. Hope this reaches you...

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

