Dear Oppa: A fan from India gushes about 'True Beauty' star Hwang In Yeop & why he is her favourite actor

One of the breakout stars of the year 2020 was definitely Hwang In Yeop! The handsome and talented actor is an actor, singer and model. He began his career in the modelling industry before making his screen debut with a lead role in the web series 'Why'. He rose to fame through his breakthrough role in tvN's 'True Beauty' where he played the role of a "bad boy with a heart of gold" Han Seo Jun. He is also known for his roles in K-dramas like 'The Tale of Nokdu' and '18 Again'.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Shubhda Pandey from India for actor Hwang In Yeop. Read her letter below.

Name - Shubhda Pandey

Age - 15

Country - India

It's Shubhda from India ...I am 15 years old, I started watching dramas a year ago..but my fav actor till now is Hwang in Yeop.

After Watching his drama 'True Beauty', I became a fan, not just of his acting but also his singing, he is the best ...be it '18 Again', why 'True Beauty' he may be the second lead but my favourite. I just love and admire him so much ..so excited for his new dramas (and wanna see his okey dokey dance once again ).. not just his characters in dramas but he in his real life is perfect ...love you the way you are hoping I will be able to meet him one day and tell him.

Sarangheyo Oppa

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.