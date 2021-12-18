Dear Oppa: A fan from India GUSHES how Hyun Bin in Crash Landing on You 'made her believe and fall in love'

Hyun Bin is a name synonymous with the Hallyu wave and for all the right reasons! While the handsome, talented actor has been winning hearts with his impeccable acting skills for quite many years, Hyun Bin's endearingly charming Captain Ri Jung Hyuk avatar in Crash Landing on You, opposite Son Ye Jin's Yoon Se Ri, made him an even bigger star than was thought possible.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Dibyashree Maitra from India to Hyun Bin. Read her letter (Note: This letter was sent on December 10, 2020) below:

Dear Hyun Bin,

Hope this letter finds you well.

Crash Landing on You was the first K-Drama I ever watched and words would fall short to describe what impact it had on me.

I am an Indian, who currently stays alone in Nottingham, UK, and CLOY found me (just like Ri Jeong Hyeok always found Yoon Se-ri) at the worst time of my life! You made me believe in love and made me fall in love, with you and with myself all over again. I watched CLOY twice in a row and soon after watched Late Autumn and couldn't have been more grateful to the Universe for making me aware of your existence and your work. I could sense how much passion you bestowed in your work when you were allowed to live your dreams after getting discharged from the Military Marines. Those tears of joy, rolling down your cheeks whilst you delivered your final speech, couldn't have been more proud!

One of the rare works I would like to bring up would be Come Rain, Come Shine, besides The Negotiation and The Memories of Alhambra. I am naive to make any comment on your work but consider myself lucky to have been able to find you, your versatile works, your enigmatic personality, with that deep voice quality (one of the reasons, besides your smile, that makes you more enticing, both on and off-screen) at some point in my life.

Just like millions of others out there, with a hope to catch a glimpse of you in person, I, too, keep my fingers crossed and hope to meet you someday!

Until then, hope you never stop spreading love and joy through your warm heart.

Saranghaeyo!

Dibyashree Maitra (India)

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

