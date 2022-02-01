Dear Oppa: A fan from India has kept actor Kim Bum in their heart since ‘Boys Over Flowers’

Making his acting debut in the sitcom ‘High Kick!’ in 2006, Kim Bum is a renowned actor, dancer, singer, and model. He gained recognition for his role in MBC’s ‘East on Eden’ in 2008, winning him a Netizen Popularity Award at the Korea Drama Awards, and rose to prominence in 2009 after his role of ‘So Yi Jung’ in the hit series, ‘Boys Over Flowers’. Currently, the actor is starring in the series ‘Ghost Doctor’, alongside Rain.

Today’s heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Alaina George from India to Kim Bum. Read her letter below:

Once again, Kim Bum Oppa has had his charisma up in the ongoing drama ‘Ghost Doctor’. As ever, no one holds a candle to him when it comes to smiling. His charm, along with that cute smile, is mesmerising and healing at the same time. He has always been in my heart since the day I met him in ‘Boys Over Flowers’. No doubt he is always a hidden playboy. Be it a good ingenious student or villainous foxy brother, he never disappoints his fans in performance.

I wish him good health and love,

Alaina George

