Dear Oppa: A fan from India hopes birthday boy and SHINee member Minho would visit India again

In the latest edition of Dear Oppa, Sonali Devraj from India pens a heartwarming letter to SHINee member Minho, who celebrates his 29th birthday today, i.e. December 9, 2020.

Choi Min-ho aka Minho, who was recently discharged from the military on November 15, is celebrating his 29th birthday today, i.e. December 9, 2020. The SHINee member has been receiving a ton of birthday love on social media, courtesy of Shawols, who are doubly excited because the popular Korean boy group is finally back. Hence, today's Dear Oppa letter is dedicated by a hardcore Minho fan to the charming singer and actor.

In her letter to Minho, Sonali Devraj from India confessed how SHINee's reunion is the only good news of 2020 while also claiming that she's the craziest Minho fan alive. Read her letter below:

Saranghaneun Minho Oppa!

This is Sonali from India writing to SHINee's charm and her favourite Kpop Idol and actor. First of all sengil chukka ye to the most areumdaun and saranghaneun winter born and congratulations on your discharge. This gets me all excited because you are back of course and also because SHINee's gonna be finally BACK. That's the only good news of 2020!!

I’m a hardcore SHINee fan and I love all the members(not as much as I love you), you guys are a power pack all together and make the best Kpop group ever. It's absolutely fun to watch your love-hate relationship with Key. You are exceptionally cute when Key annoys you and when you get all competitive over silly stuff but I love the fact that you give your 100% no matter what you are involved in and are so hardworking. That clearly reflects in your electrifying performances and your voice my god! You make me blush every time you sing. How can I go on not mentioning your alluring abs? Trust me your abs are all I live for. I often wonder how do you manage to look sooo hot on stage and sooo cute on screen!

I have binge-watched all your dramas from Salamander Guru and The Shadows to Somehow 18. Although I have enjoyed watching them thoroughly, It saddens me that you end up being alone in most of the dramas. I really wish you have a happy ending in your next drama.

You are my wallpaper, lock-screen, password and everything. I can take the liberty of calling myself craziest Minho fan alive!! You made me fall for you all over again when I heard that you chose to stay and train your juniors instead of taking an early leave. That proves you are much more than just good looks and talents!

Despite the fact that I couldn’t get to meet you the last time you were in India and also your experience here was not so good, I was glad that you came to like Indian food and it was total bliss to watch you enjoying Nan and Palak paneer to the fullest. I really really wish you would visit India again in future and I could get to see you once in my lifetime.

I know the last 3 years have been extremely hard for you and for rest of the members. I really can't comprehend your pain and loss in words. Yet I’m extremely proud of you all for standing strong together against the odds. I can't thank you enough for not falling apart and for keeping SHINee alive. The darkest nights produce the brightest stars and I’m eagerly looking forward to see my Charming Super Star shine brighter than ever! I wish you a lifetime of happiness and success in all your endeavours. Oppa Hwighting!! Geuligo Neomu neomu neomu neomu neomu Saranghye!!

Yours lovingly,

Lee Soo Nah (self-coined Korean name)

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

