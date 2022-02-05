Dear Oppa: A fan from India loves and commends Park Bo Gum's 'innocence' in portraying Choi Taek in Reply 1988

Park Bo Gum has time and again delivered in spades when it comes to memorable performances in hit dramas like Love in the Moonlight and Record of Youth, but for many, it will always be his earnest act as the aloof, loveable genius Go player Choi Taek in Reply 1988 which is extremely hard to ever forget. The innocence with which Park Bo Gum was able to convey Choi's struggles and conflicting emotions made the 28-year-old actor all the more endearing (than was thought possible!) for fans.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Ankita from India to Park Bo Gum. Read her letter (NOTE: This letter was sent on Jan 18, 2021) below:

Dear Oppa,

I am mesmerized by your expressive and those cute puppy eyes. Those eyes just make my heart flutter like I'm living a teenage dream even though I'm not a teen.

I fell in love with your performance in Reply 1988, with the innocence you played Choi Taek was commendable. I even watched your Youth Over Flowers: Africa to support you. Since then, I've religiously watched all your shows, Commercials (one crazy fan) and you're called as Commercial Films King and labelled as National Boyfriend.

I might've Googled you zillion times just to get the latest update of you as you don't have your own social media handle. I was so happy when I got to know we both share the same birthday month and almost the same date, you were born on 16th June and I was born on 19th June.

In the BTS, you seemed so sweet to your co-stars and always take care of them and I read that you like to travel by public transport. I wish my dream of coming to South Korea gets fulfilled and I get to meet you and maybe travel with you in public transport and eat lots of delicious Korean food as I am also a big foodie just like you.

Sarangeo Oppa,

Ankita from India

