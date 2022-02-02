Dear Oppa: A fan from India loves SHINee’s Taemin’s unique charms and style
Today’s heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Divya H. Bhola from India to SHINee’s Taemin. Read her letter below.
Annyeonghaseyo Taemin,
I am Divya, your biggest fan. Taemin, through this letter I want to tell you that, when I saw you in episodes of ‘Hello Baby’, I saw a cute and innocent boy whose name was Taemin and from then I became a Shawol And Taemint. And, whenever ‘Replay’ starts playing on my phone, my mummy and I start singing 'Noona neomu yeppeo' because every SHINee fan knows this song. My mummy and I are both the biggest fans of SHINee.
Taemin, you are my bias and my idol, and my dream is to meet you and also attend your concert and also also alsoooooooo a fan sign event one day.
And Taemin, I want to tell you that I will always be a Taemint and Shawol. Forever Taemint and Shawol.
I love SHINee’s songs and Taemin’s solo songs like ‘Under My Skin’, ‘MOVE’, ‘Advice’, ‘Criminal’, ‘Danger’, ‘Lucifer’, ‘Hello’, ‘Replay’, ‘Don't Call Me’, ‘Sherlock’, ‘Marry You’, ‘Kind’... All of Taemin’s and SHINee’s songs give me happiness and joy.
My favourite ship in SHINee is Ontae (Onew and Taemin). I love when Onew and Taemin are together. I LOVE THEM SO MUCH.
Taemin, I know that you are going through hard times but I, Shawols, and Taemints are always with you, forever with you, and your hyung Onew is also always with you, you know that.
And whenever I see your beautiful MVs I see your hard work and I love your voice, your dance. You have a different charm and unique style that I love very very very very very muchhhhhhhhhhhhhh Taeminnie.
You are my inspiration, my idol, my dream… Everything.
Stay strong and healthy, Taeminnie.
See you soon,
Fighting
사랑해 Taemin
Saranghae Taemin
I love you Taemin
Your lovely, dearest Shawol, Taemint,
Divya (Divya H.Bhola)
