Dear Oppa: A fan from India pens birthday wishes for EXO’s Baekhyun

Better known mononymously as Baekhyun, Byun Baekhyun is a South Korean singer, songwriter and actor. Baekhyun made his debut in 2012 as a member of the boy group EXO under SM Entertainment. In 2019, Baekhyun made his debut as a soloist, by releasing his first extended play, ‘City Lights’. His second EP ‘Delight’ (2020) became the first album by a soloist in South Korea in 19 years to surpass the 1 million mark in sales.

Today’s sweet letter has been penned by Bhavani from India, wishing a Happy Birthday to EXO’s Baekhyun. Read her letter, below.

Dear Oppa,

Many more happy returns of the day, uri Baekhyuniee.I am Bhavani from Chennai, India. Before I knew you, I didn't believe in perfection, but you are perfect just the way you are. Your voice heals my soul. After such a tiring day, a little update from you brings me a lot of happiness. Whenever I am tired of living I would listen to your songs and videos which makes me want to live and watch them again and again. You are my source of inspiration, the more you grow, the more you learn, and the more humble you are. You also keep the people around you happy. Everything about you is perfect. You are my powerhouse and energy booster and will always be the only idol in my life. You prepared a lot for us, before enlisting, thank you for everything and we will always be grateful to you even in the future. You always treat us like your family, which makes me feel so happy and we never feel distant. Thank you so much for being in this world and for making many people happy. I will always be one of the fangirls who supports you till this world exists. I hope you are doing well in the military. We will always be with you no matter what like you are there for us. Take care and be happy always and don't get hurt. You deserve this whole world. I hope to meet you soon.

We are one!

Baekhyun 화이팅!!!