Dear Oppa: An Indian Minoz gushes 'her heart always flutters whenever she sees Pachinko star Lee Min Ho smile'

While we're eagerly waiting for Lee Min Ho to blow our minds with his acting range in Pachinko, for many, the Hallyu star will forever be loved for his classic K-dramas like Boys Over Flowers and The Heirs. Minoz, Min Ho's devoted fandom, absolutely adore Lee's charismatic screen presence as he immediately commands your attention with his charming performances and debonair looks.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Angelina Choudhury from India to Lee Min Ho. Read her letter (Note: This letter was sent on February 10, 2021) below:

To my lovely love,

I'm Angelina Choudhury. It's been 4 years that I knew you and how you shook my heart immensely. I was totally uninterested and unaware of K-dramas, but here my one friend told me about you and suggested me to watch Boys Over Flowers, being the popular series worldwide. To be honest, I was still not sure of it, to give it a try or not.

I tried searching you and finally decided to watch The Heirs. I remember that time where I felt my heart shaken once I saw you act and smile in the series with those pretty dimples of yours. I loved the way you acted so naturally. I loved the way you smiled with your dimples. I loved you with my open heart.

Till this day, my heart always flutters whenever I see you smile just like it did when I first saw you.

Thank you for being in my life and thank you for working hard for each project besides being a worldwide star.

Under the sky, I pray that you are always happy and smiling and hope that one day I get myself lucky to meet you over your millions and millions of fans.

Always stay healthy and strong. I'm looking forward to the release of Pachinko and more Youtube releases on your channel.

I love you the most.

Your fan from far away,

Angelina Choudhury from India

