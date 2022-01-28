Dear Oppa: A fan from India pens a letter to her ultimate bias, MONSTA X’s Hyungwon

MONSTA X’s Hyungwon is a singer, dancer, actor, model, and DJ. Before debuting as part of the boy group MONSTA X in 2015, Hyungwon was already active as a model. He went on to make his official acting debut in 2017 with the KBS2 drama, ‘Please Find Her’, and began to DJ under the stage name DJ H.ONE in 2017. As a DJ, Hyungwon has released collaborative singles as well. In 2020, the track ‘Nobody Else’ for MONSTA X's album ‘Fatal Love’ became the first song in which Hyungwon was involved in each aspect of music production, by participating in writing, composing, as well as arranging for the track.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Suannya Gayen from India to MONSTA X’s Hyungwon. Read her letter below.

Hi,

I am Suannya Gayen from Kolkata, India.

My letter is to Wonnie (Chae Hyungwon of MONSTA X).

Wonnie, you are my ultimate bias and I just fell in love with you...not just your looks but also with your voice, your personality, your smooth dancing and how well mannered you are.

I love how you can be both - the cutest and the sexiest at the same time!

I love everything about you, Wonnie!

I just pray to God that someday I will be able to see you, face to face.

And oh! Please keep smiling…I love to see you smile always, because whenever I am sad or feel depressed I watch your videos and it makes me happiest right by that time and I can’t stop smiling whenever I see your photos or videos or listen to your voice.

Actually, I don’t even know if this letter will be able to reach you.

Hope it will.

And someday we will meet.

Saranghae, Hyungwon-ah

Stay healthy, stay happy

