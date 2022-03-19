Dear Oppa: A fan from India pens a lovely letter to Vincenzo's Kwak Dong Yeon wishing him on his 25th birthday

The supremely talented cast of Vincenzo received immense love for their fabulous ensemble performance and deservedly so, while Kwak Dong Yeon's stellar stint as Jang Han Seo was welcomed with open arms as well. Kwak Dong Yeon has been an integral part of several hit dramas like Love in the Moonlight and Gangnam Beauty, but it was Vincenzo that catapulted the Big Mouse star's success to newer heights. The gifted, handsome actor celebrates his 25th birthday today, i.e. March 19, with his latest outing being an extended cameo in Our Beloved Summer.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Anindita from India to Kwak Dong Yeon. Read her letter below:

At this point of time, when I am writing this letter to you, my ears are joined by the corners of my mouth, my eyes are literally non-existent and my nose is double its size. My face is glowing as I'm extremely happy to be able to write this letter to you although I don't know whether you will read it or not. But if you are, please know that you are very special to me. Saranghaeyo Kwak Dong Yeon oppa and wishing you a veryyyy happy birthday.

May this birthday bring lots of happiness, cheer, more success and mooooooore love. My letter is short so your eyes do not pain after reading long letters. Hope I could make you happy and bring a smile on your face on this special day. Keep smiling and be happy forever.

To:- My dear Kwak Dong Yeon Oppa

From:- Anindita from India

