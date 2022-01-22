Dear Oppa: A fan from India 'really can't believe a man like Reply 1988 star Park Bo Gum actually exists'

Park Bo Gum is a beloved Korean actor that we immensely miss watching, both in dramas and movies. While he enlisted in the military in 2020, last year Bogummy left us besotted with his acting range in Record of Youth and Seobok. While we eagerly await the release of his next film, Wonderland, Park Bo Gum fans are particularly counting down the days to April 30, which is when the 28-year-old actor will finally be discharged from his mandatory military service.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Christina Rai from India to Park Bo Gum. Read her letter below:

Dear Bogummy,

First of all, I would like to introduce myself to you. My name is Christina from India.

I always wanted to express my unconditional love for you since I saw you in the drama, Reply 1988. I was so drawn to your character that I literally searched and watched all your dramas. I've been your fan since then.

There are a lot of male actors I really like and admire, but you are the first person who caught my attention with your excellent acting skill and cute smile. Till this day, my heart flutters whenever I see your smile and I can't help myself not to fall in love with you. I really can't believe a man like you actually exists, so well raised and well mannered. You are my inspiration and day to day motivation.

I've been praying for you like a part of my family. You are really a man I want to meet. We are oceans apart, though I wish and pray to God to get myself lucky to meet you over your millions of fans.

I'm waiting patiently for your discharge in 3 months. I hope and pray, you read my letter someday.

Wishing you all the happiness, good health, success in the near future and looking forward to your new projects.

Fighting! Saranghayo Bogummy

Your fan,

Christina Rai

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

