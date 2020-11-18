Dear Oppa: A fan from India REVEALS the 1st thing she likes about Jimin is his affection towards BTS members

In the latest edition of Dear Oppa, Ramya from India writes an open letter to BTS member Jimin revealing how his sweet voice filled her loneliness with a lot of cheer.

In our latest series, Dear Oppa, we give a platform to loyal fans of K-drama and K-pop to express their love and admiration dedicated to their favourites using the power of words. At a time when most of us are relying on entertainment to distract us from 2020, many of us have relied on Korean entertainment, specifically, to give us a sort of semblance.

Today's letter has been written by Ramya from India to BTS member Jimin, in which she reveals how it's ChimChim's attitude that she finds to be the most admirable quality about the Filter singer. Read her letter below:

Dear Jimin (Cutie Pie),

I am very glad that I got an opportunity to share my feelings through Pinkvilla. This letter is from a fangirl from India.

Firstly, I would like to thank Jimin oppa for filling my loneliness life into cheerful with your sweet voice and dedication. You inspired me a lot through your songs. I love your smile. I feel very happy when you smile so, please continue being the same. When it comes to your attitude you will always be there for support, love and affection for ur members when they feel low that's the first thing I like in you oppa.

I am not a fan who can attend your concert or fan meeting now but for sure I will do in my near future. I was sad that I couldn't attend "Map of the soul ON:E" concert as I was not able to afford but felt happy for fellow armys who attended the concert

I will always support BTS until my last breath. Keep on sharing your music, stay safe and be healthy. SARANGHAE.

Sincerely,

Your true fan.

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

