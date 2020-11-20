Dear Oppa: A fan from India reveals BTS' song Life Goes On was one of the best things that 2020 gave her

In the latest edition of Dear Oppa, Somya Gupta from India reveals how she's never felt so connected to a song as much as she has towards BTS' album BE's lead single Life Goes On.

While we have been left overwhelmed with the many, many heartfelt letters sent over by fans for their favourite K-drama and K-pop stars, as a part of our Dear Oppa series, today's letter is specifically dedicated to BTS' recently released track Life Goes On which is their album BE's lead single. Moreover, Life Goes On was accompanied by a visually pleasing MV which was directed by Jeon Jungkook.

In her handwritten letter to BTS, Somya Gupta from Madhya Pradesh, India, gives her heartwarming review of Life Goes On while confessing how she's never felt as connected to a song as she did with this comforting track. Read her letter below:

Life Goes On releases today. One of the most awaited comebacks of BTS, obviously it had to be the best.

But while listening to it, I realise the different phases and different messages it has for us.

I had never felt so connected to any song as much as I felt with this one maybe because this was explaining our current situation.

The way our life has changed this year. The spring, which didn't wait for even a second. Everything was moving so fast. Yeah "Life Goes On." So let's live on.

Thank you, BTS for this beautiful gift which is one of the best things 2020 gave me.

Saranghae

- Somya

Check out Somya's handwritten letter to BTS below:

