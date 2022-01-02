Dear Oppa: A Fan from India reveals how ASTRO alum MJ motivated her to be better in life

Over the past few weeks, some heartwarming, sweet and touching letters have made their way to our inbox from all over the world. From letters for Im Siwan, Start-Up star Kim Seon Ho to letters to pop band NCT, EXO, TXT and so many more, our inbox has been full of love and admiration. Now we’ve received a letter for the multi-talented South Korean singer and ASTRO alum MJ. A fan from India named Pooja Jayakumar has reached out to the singer via our Dear Oppa segment.

Dear MJ, I am so happy and proud of you for all the achievements you have been showing both individually and with ASTRO. You began composing and writing lyrics, tried your hand in acting on web dramas and musicals, showed your potential in trot music and even got placed first on tv shows. You have always inspired me a lot and your words have given me a lot of hope and courage. Whenever I felt guilty that I missed watching a live broadcast, I remember when you said " it's okay don't feel sad just because you couldn't watch our live performance, you can always watch the replay". These words always comfort me a lot. You also motivated me to study more harder by saying" it's okay if you miss out on catching up with ASTRO's activities, study first and then you can see us, you can do this much for us". These words keep ringing in my heart every time I feel sad. Thank you MJ for being so cheerful and such a warm-hearted person, I love you Emzaay

Pooja Jayakumar

