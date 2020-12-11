  1. Home
Dear Oppa: A fan from India REVEALS how her ambitions are big thanks to RM aka Kim Namjoon and BTS

In the latest edition of Dear Oppa, Sakshi Sinha from India dedicates her letter to Bangtan leader RM aka Kim Namjoon and how she wishes for the pandemic to end so that BTS can visit India.
22158 reads Mumbai Updated: December 11, 2020 11:57 am
Dear Oppa: A fan from India REVEALS how her ambitions are big thanks to RM aka Kim Namjoon and BTS
BTS ARMY is truly in a league of their own as the fandom has time and again proved just how loyal they are to BTS. Comprising of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook, BTS have always gushed about ARMY's part in making them a global success. With Dear Oppa, ARMY members get a chance to express their honest admiration for the seven beautiful boys.

Today's heartwarming letter has been penned by Sakshi Sinha to Bangtan leader Kim Namjoon. In her letter, Sakshi shares what a big inspiration Joonie and BTS' music has been for her to strive for her own big ambitions. Read her letter below:

Dear Kim Namjoon Oppa,

I don't know if you will ever be able to read this letter but still, I want to express my gratitude towards you, hope you are doing well.

You and your group BTS are life-changing personalities of my life. I am a small town fangirl from India but my ambitions are big and I got all the inspirations and motivations from you. I am really thankful to you for giving us such beautiful songs with motivational lyrics of loving myself, although I don't understand any of the lyrics because of our difference in language but I use subtitles and understand the meaning behind your every song.

I have seen Bring The Soul movie and I experienced how hardworking you all 7 are and how much you love ARMY and we ARMY also love you so much. Although I regret sometimes that why I learned about you so late but at the same time I'm thankful to God that I finally learned about you as there is a saying among ARMY that "You meet someone when you need them the most" and the same happened with me.

I really really wish that this pandemic gets over very soon and you all visit India, it's my dream to meet you all 7 in person. I have a lot to say to you but I can't put my every feeling in words here because the letter will go very long.

I just want to say to you that keep doing your great work of making great and beautiful songs and keep motivating the world because you 7 are the most beautiful personalities I have ever met in my life and I promise I'll keep loving and supporting you till my last breath.

Borahae
Saranghae

ALSO READ: Dear Oppa: A fan from India thanks BTS leader RM aka Kim Namjoon for making her youth colourful

Want to let out in words, your undying fondness for your favourite K-drama and K-pop stars? Email your open letter to: editorial@pinkvilla.com, mentioning your full name and country. The opportunity is open to readers from across the globe.

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

Credits :Pinkvilla,Getty Images

