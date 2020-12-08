Dear Oppa: A fan from India REVEALS how It's Okay to Not Be Okay star Kim Soo Hyun is her stress buster

In the latest edition of Dear Oppa, Prathibha Palaniappan from India pens a heartwarming letter to Kim Soo-hyun confessing how his It's Okay to Not Be Okay character Moon Gang-tae immensely influenced her life for the better.

Dear Oppa is a platform for diehard fans to confess their honest feelings in prose about their favourite K-drama and K-pop stars. Can't wait to watch ASTRO member Cha Eun-woo's upcoming drama True Beauty or want to wish BTS member Suga a speedy recovery post his recent shoulder surgery? Using the age-old tradition of letters, you can express your feelings in words on Dear Oppa.

Today's letter is written by Prathibha Palaniappan from India to It's Okay to Not Be Okay star Kim Soo-hyun. In her letter, Prathibha confesses how even watching YouTube clips featuring the 32-year-old actor is a source of stress relief for her. Read her letter below:

Dear Kim Soo-hyun

First of all, let me thank you for giving us a wonderful drama "It's okay to not be okay". I'm glad that I found this wonderful work of yours when I went through the tough phase in my life. Those are the days that made me lose my hope on living, even I wanted to give up living. But Moon Gang Tae made me laugh, cry, think, love and what not? I can't even get over the fact that Moon Gang Tae is still a drama character. You influenced me a lot through your character because you lived that character (you're an amazing and excellent actor) and only because of you I can able to shed all my fears and insecurities. To be honest, you're my stress buster and I feel much more relieved after watching a few minute clips of yours. My YouTube home page is flooded with your videos and clips as suggestions.

As an Indian, it's hard for me to remember Korean names but I can remember and tell your name if I'm asked to on the midst of my sleep. I saw you one day in my dream but I can't remember anything about that dream the next morning except you. The thought of thinking about you brings much more happiness and writing this letter for you is the best memory of my life to cherish forever. I don't know whether this letter will reach you or not but I'm glad that I got the chance to pour my heart.

If God appears in front of me, then I'll ask him to grant me a wish. I don't know it'll happen or not, but meeting you in person is the only wish I'll ask.

Thank you again for entertaining me and moved me from my worst to best times. Thanks a lot. Take care of your health, take a break from your hectic schedules and stay happy always. Keep smiling. Love you Oppa!!!

ALSO READ: Dear Oppa: A fan from India thinks Crash Landing on You star Hyun Bin's personality and smile is magnetic

Want to let out in words, your undying fondness for your favourite K-drama and K-pop stars? Email your open letter to: editorial@pinkvilla.com, mentioning your full name and country. The opportunity is open to readers from across the globe.

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×