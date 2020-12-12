Dear Oppa: A fan from India REVEALS Park Seo Joon makes her heart flutter with romantic scenes in his dramas

In the latest edition of Dear Oppa, Alisha from India pens a sweet letter to Park Seo-joon confessing how she wants to go to South Korea just to meet the She Was Pretty star at least once in her life.

A lot of us have relied on Korean dramas to distract us from the harsh reality of life, while on quarantine mode at the confines of our homes. Through Dear Oppa, you can express your honest feelings when it comes to your favourite K-drama stars and even K-pop artists. Whether you want to say 'fighting' to Lee Min-ho for Pachinko or can't get enough of GOT7's recent comeback, you can share your thoughts in prose on Dear Oppa.

Today's heartwarming letter has been written by Alisha from India to Park Seo-joon. In her letter, Alisha confesses how the 31-year-old actor made her fall in love with Korean culture. Read her letter below:

Dear Park Seo Joon,

This is the first time when I'm writing something like that, My very first love letter and that belongs to you. I just wanna tell how I feel when I saw you on my phone screen.

I watched your dramas 'What's Wrong with Secretary Kim', 'She Was Pretty', 'Fight for My Way' and I'm about to watch 'Itaewon Class'. Your dramas were best just like you. 'She Was Pretty' is one of my most favorite drama of all time, the way you looked at Kim hye-jin is just wow. You make my heart flutter always whenever the romantic scenes comes in your drama. Sometimes I imagine like I am the lead actress of your drama and you were taking care of me, loving me, doing all kind of romantic things that makes my heart flutter. I know it's never gonna be true, this is just my imagination and I really wanna imagine things like that because this is not possible in my real life.

Because of you, I started loving South Korea, the Korean language, Korean culture and the most important Korean food. I even started to learn the Korean language. In India, people wish that they could go to London or America or Australia but I think I'm the first Indian who wanna visit South Korea because of you. If I get successful in my life and if I started earning a good income I'll definitely come to South Korea just to meet you. I just wanna meet you once in my life, even if I died after that it doesn't matter at all.

I always search you on Google to collect information about you. I wanna know everything about you, I used to see all the videos on Instagram that is related to you. I even DM you on Instagram but I didn't get any response.

I think I love you the most and I'll always support you no matter what. I just really wish that you read my message that I am sending through PINKVILLA. Wish you the best. Keep shining and glowing and I'll always love you.

SARANGHAEYO Park Seo joon.

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

