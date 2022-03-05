Dear Oppa: A fan from India reveals she 'fell in love at first sight' with Gong Yoo thanks to Goblin

If you're a K-drama fan, there's a high chance that you have at least one Gong Yoo drama in your all-time favourites list. From Coffee Prince and Goblin to Squid Game and The Silent Sea, the Train to Busan star has established himself as a bonafide Hallyu star with millions and millions of fans across the globe falling head over heels for the 42-year-old actor's impeccable acting skills and Greek God-like looks.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Vaishnavi from India to Gong Yoo. Read her letter (Note: This letter was sent on April 26, 2021) below:

Dear Gong Yoo Oppa,

I am 21 years old from India. I became fond of Korean series in lockdown. I had watched 5 series and while searching the next one to watch, I came across Goblin as it is so famous and a recommended one. So I visited your photos in the web. It was like love at first sight. I can next think of nothing but watching your series and movies.

I Binge-watched Goblin (my fav), Coffee Prince, Train to Busan. I am so much impressed by your fascinating work, your style of talking, all and everything.

Dear ahjussi, you are so generous and happening. Do more interviews so we can know more about you. Waiting for your next works.

Wishing you the best of health and lots of smiles.

Saranghaeyo

Vaishnavi, INDIA

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

