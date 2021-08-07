Dear Oppa: A fan from India REVEALS she fell in love with Song Joong Ki's 'charisma' in Descendants of the Sun
Whether it be as the charming soldier Yoo Shi Jin in Descendants of the Sun or the devilishly quick-witted consigliere Vincenzo Cassano in Vincenzo, Song Joong Ki has proven himself as a force to be reckoned with. Besides his kingly looks, the 35-year-old actor's versatility to adapt into any role is what makes him a cherished Hallyu star.
Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Shirsha Dasgupta from India to Song Joong Ki. Read her letter below:
Dear Mr. Song,
With the ongoing pandemic situation worldwide, I was really stressed out staying at home endlessly just studying and watching movies occasionally. I desperately needed a change. It was then that a friend of mine suggested me to watch Korean dramas. I decided to start with "Descendants of the Sun" as it had good ratings and was a huge success when released. It was the first Korean drama I ever watched and I was not at all dissatisfied. I finished the entire series within three days!!! It was a perfect blend of drama, romance, thrill and action. I fell in love with your charisma. I told my mother the story and now both of us watch various scenes from the drama on YouTube. You are a fabulous actor and extremely good-looking. I love watching your interviews as you appear to be such a sweet and simple man.
I am watching "The Innocent Man" right now and I have asked my cousin for his Netflix account so that I can watch "Vincenzo". Your amazing performances never fail to cheer me up even when I am in my worst mood. Keep rocking and stay awesome!!! If I ever visit South Korea, I would really want to meet you.
With best wishes for you,
Yours,
Shirsha Dasgupta
ALSO READ: Dear Oppa: A fan from India believes Descendants of the Sun star Song Joong Ki is the cause of her euphoria
Want to let out in words, your undying fondness for your favourite K-drama and K-pop stars? Email your open letter to: editorial@pinkvilla.com, mentioning your full name and country. The opportunity is open to readers from across the globe. Your letters may also feature on our Instagram page Hallyutalk as well.
Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.
Join the biggest community of K-pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-celebs! Click here to join.