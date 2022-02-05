Dear Oppa: A fan from India reveals Something in the Rain star Jung Hae In inspired her to try dating again

While Jung Hae In has managed to win many hearts with his ideal type characters and memorable performances in hit dramas like Something in the Rain and One Spring Night, the 33-year-old actor has also helped in breaking taboos cinematically; whether it be dating an older woman in Something in the Rain or portraying the problems faced by a single father in One Spring Night.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Lopamudra from India to Jung Hae In. Read her letter (Note: This letter was sent on Dec 17, 2020) below:

Dear Jung Hae-in si,

I was introduced to Korean dramas very recently while the whole world was gone crazy for the past two decades, Now I think, how I was totally unaware of K-dramas for almost 40 years of my life and you too. I am not sure this letter will ever reach you or not, but you have changed my life through your roles in different K-dramas in the past two years. So I don't fit in the "Dear Oppa" category, but I want to be your Noona for sure.

The very first drama I had watched was "Something in the Rain" on Netflix. I was so excited to see the character depicted by you had fallen in love with an older woman. In India, being a certainly single, professional, well educated older woman (as society considers women aged above 40 in India as an older woman), falling in love with someone younger is taboo and I understand the situation and related myself. I loved your puppy faced love reactions in the series, which led me to watch all your series, "One Spring Night" (very courageously portrait a single parent character and the dilemma), "While You Were Sleeping" and also the recent movie. Even I watch the lesser-known "Blood", too, just for you. I was so happy to watch your travel series and when some Indian astrologer you met in the US, I laughed a lot and also when they considered you are under age to drink alcohol!

You made me think to open my mind to accept and look for being in a relationship again. I am not sure what made you special to me (where others have gone crazy with more popular stars of K-dramas who have much more followers, working for long), but you are the motivation which inspired me to learn the Korean language (starting from this year) and finally completed the basic level of Hangul.

I live in New Delhi, working in a multinational NGO and known to be a very logical, meticulous, organized woman to my colleagues, but when it comes to talking about you, I act completely opposite! Your smile and photos (from different company modelling) in IG brighten my day while having a tough time at the office. You are like a spring breeze passing through the garden on a sunny day for me. Please keep smiling and as a Noona, I wish you to stay healthy and safe.

You are not my Oppa as you are much younger than me but someday, I would like to meet you over a cup of coffee and watch you smile. You will always remain like a rainbow in my life after a rainy day.

Love you and stay safe.

Lopamudra

