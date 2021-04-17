Dear Oppa: A fan from India REVEALS why Itaewon Class star Park Seo Joon is the 'King of Rom-Coms'

In the latest edition of Dear Oppa, Topi Riram from India dedicates her sweet letter to Park Seo Joon. Read her letter below.

Park Seo Joon, who recently kicked off the shoot for his next film Concrete Utopia, is extremely popular for his classic K-dramas like What's Wrong with Secretary Kim, Fight for My Way, She Was Pretty and more. Fans can't stop swooning over Seo Joon's rom-com dramas because the 32-year-old actor manages to add his own unique flavours into his loveable characters while sharing tantalising chemistry with the female leads.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Topi Riram from India to Park Seo Joon. Read her letter below:

안녕 Park Seo Joon Sir (King of Rom-Com)

I want to say that I'm a big and a massive fan of yours.

I love all of your movies and Dramas. I also love your voice.

I love every character you play in dramas. You are one of the most versatile actors of this generation.

I want to thank you on behalf of all the PSJ fans for making us laugh, happy and inspiring and teaching us through your dramas that how difficult the situation is or how many difficulties you have in your life, always believe in yourself and your ability to tackle them through calmness and a sound mind. That's why I love Itaewon Class so much because that drama teaches us that success don't come overnight. It takes time. And for that we have to have dedication, we have to study and work hard.

You are "King of Rom-Com" for a reason. You make all the girls blushy and happy with your charismatic persona. I love all of your rom-com k-dramas.

And I would LOVE to see a "Park Seo Joon and Park Shin Hye" drama or a movie with both starring in it. I'm a die hard fan of both of you. You both are brilliant actors and it would be a dream come true if you both starred in a drama.

PS: Love you. Always be Happy.

From,

Topi Riram

India

