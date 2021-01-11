Dear Oppa: A fan from India says GOT7 member JB aka Jaebeom inspires her to dream bigger

In today's edition of Dear Oppa, we've received a letter from a fan in India addressed to GOT7 member JB aka Jaebum. Here's what she has to say.

GOT7 has been in the news over their future at JYP Entertainment. It has been reported that the seven-member group's contract with the entertainment agency is not being renewed. While the group has assured that it will carry on sans JYPE, it is to see which agency will adopt the group. As we wait for further updates on that front, a fan from India has reached out to the group's member, JB, and penned a sweet letter to him. Sammriddha from Assam reveals when she became a fan of the group and how the group, especially the member, changed her life.

Read her letter below:

Hello, I am Sammriddha and I am from India. Today, I am here to share my story with you all that how a great artist can change someone's life so much. I am a fan of the great boy group, GOT7. It was back in 2017 when I first stepped into this beautiful fandom called Aghase or IGOT7. And I must say that this fandom is one of the biggest and most respectful fandoms I've ever seen. They way they respect every artist out there and so welcoming towards the new fans, it's so beautiful.

My life has been a rollercoaster since I don't even know when and I always listen to songs to cure my boredom. I feel good whenever I listen to the songs, it is like when you meditate you feel relaxed that is exactly what happens when I listen to GOT7's music. My first ever GOT7 song was "Just right" and I was so blown away by the whole song. Then I started watching their videos and songs. All members were so good and their bond with each other always made me feel like they are my own friends. I've always wanted to buy their albums but I was too broke. Till now I don't have a single album but at least I have internet and new technologies are great enough to feed me with their videos, pictures and songs. I am happy with it.

06.01.94, a boy was born. He always loved to dance and sing. He said whenever he dances or sings, all his worries and concerns disappear. He works on his music 24/7. Takes care of his group with love and he is born to be a great leader to his group. Even though all things were not roses for young Jaebum, he was brought up with lots of love and discipline which is why till this date he obeys his parents. The way he is so passionate about his work, it always inspires me to dream and try to make my dreams come true.

I always wake up early and do my work at the time thinking that my favourite artist out there working 100 times harder than me, I do nothing compared to what he does in his daily life. Jaebum, motivates me to do my work passionately, to do at least something to become a great person one day. Last year has been tough for me but it's only because of him and his music that I made it to this date. Whenever I feel down I always watch got7's videos. He deserves the world. People who aren't into GOT7 are missing out so much in their life. Always thankful to aghases out there for always making his day so special. This four years with GOT7 (especially with you, JB) are unforgettable. I am grateful to join such beautiful fandom. Will always look forward to seeing more of your works. I wish you all the success and love. Lim Jae-beom, I love you and you'll forever be our great leader.

Thank you.

