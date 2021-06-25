Dear Oppa: A fan from India says Ji Chang Wook in Healer was ‘perfection’ personified & calls him ‘alluring’

In the latest edition of Dear Oppa, Arusa from India dedicates her sweet letter to the talented Ji Chang Wook. Read her letter below.

The superstar Healer actor Ji Chang Wook has been melting fans’ hearts since he set foot in front of the camera! His recent drama Lovestruck in the City (2020), showed that his charms and visuals only age like fine wine. He’s not only an actor but a singer who has lent his beautiful voice to many OSTs. The actor-singer has also made his mark in the world of musicals! Some of the hit dramas in his roster are Backstreet Rookie (2020), Suspicious Partner (2017), The K2 (2016) Empress KI (2013), among many others.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Arusa from India to Ji Chang Wook. Read her letter below.

Dear Oppa,

If like instant ramen there was a thing called instant love, I witnessed it first watching you being an action God on screen. I became a die hard fan after watching Healer and was convinced that you are the word "Perfection" personified. What I love is how easily you transform yourself from a ruthless assassin to a cute as button boy next door. Your frustrated outbursts in Suspicious Partner are hilarious and sweet as sugar at the same time. Every time you used your body as a weapon against all the bad men in The K2, I was swimming in a pink haze of love, no one can beat you in action and that I can swear by.

Lovestuck in The City was another revelation as I saw you dawn the role of a man abandoned in love and you portrayed the helplessness of that character so well that I was bawling my eyes out at the memories of you two. You helped me get through insomnia at a time when I was alone and I can never thank you enough. Like many other Lovestruck girls, I want to travel to South Korea and meet you and tell you how much I adore you and your goofiness! I think you have the most charming and alluring handsome face and the way you carry yourself is just marvelous!

All my love to you and I cannot wait for another of your dramas to obsess over!

Stuck on you

Arusa

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

Credits :News1Pinkvilla

