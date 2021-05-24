Dear Oppa: A fan from India says she can’t take her eyes off Lee Joon Gi’s smile since his drama, Moon Lovers

In the latest edition of Dear Oppa, Jaya Choudhary from India dedicates her sweet letter to the ‘Moon Lovers Scarlet Heart Ryeo’ actor, Lee Joon Gi. Read her letter below.

Actor Lee Joon Gi has been a part of some classic K-Dramas and even famous movies. He’s an actor, singer, dancer, a model and a tough actor to beat. He landed his first major role in acting by beating almost 3,000 people to take on his for the lead role in the critically acclaimed movie, The King and The Clown. He’s also known as the ‘Top Action Star’ because of his black belts in Taekwondo, Hapkido and Taekkyeon. Many fans might not know, but he was even cast in a Hollywood movie because of his irresistible charm and acting! He played the villain in Resident Evil: The Final Chapter.

The 39-year-old has been a part of incredible shows such as Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo, Criminal Minds, Flower of Evil and more.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Jaya Choudhary from India to the actor, Lee Joon GI. Read her letter below.

Dear Lee Joon Gi Oppa,

I fell in love with you the moment I saw you in Moon Lovers. I was crying the moment I saw tears in your eyes oppa. You have been my favourite since then. I have been watching all your videos, series, your dance performances. Your gangnam style dance, it was so good. Your guest role appearance and the thing which I love the most about you is the way you care for the people you love, be it food truck to wishes to messages. You have been utmost honest and loyal. I love the way you smile. Your smile, oppa, can’t take my eyes off. And the best thing, we share the same birthday month and even your birthday is just after two days to mine. Although I am younger to you but still the fact that your birthday is in the same month makes me feel like I am on cloud 999. You will never be forgotten, prince. Hope this message comes across you but still the fact that you are my forever favourite.

Love and love and lots of love, Lee Joon Gi oppa. Saranghae you.

I will continue supporting you!

Love,

Jaya

From India.

Want to let out in words, your undying fondness for your favourite K-drama and K-pop stars? Email your open letter to: editorial@pinkvilla.com, mentioning your full name and country. The opportunity is open to readers from across the globe. Your letters may also feature on our official Instagram page Hallyutalk as well so don't forget to follow us there!

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :News1Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×