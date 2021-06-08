Dear Oppa: A fan from India talks about Ji Chang Wook becoming her first crush since the moment she saw him

In the latest edition of Dear Oppa, Trishita Hela from India dedicates her sweet letter to the actor Ji Chang Wook. Read her letter below.

The Suspicious Partner actor Ji Chang Wook has been in the entertainment industry for quite a while and has made his mark too! Even though he debuted in 2006, his breakthrough role was in a historical drama called Empress Ki in 2013. After that, he went on to do popular shows such as Healer, Backstreet Rookie and Lovestruck in The City. Not just dramas, but he also dabbles in movies and musical plays!

Currently, he has been confirmed to star in the Netflix movie The Sound of Magic alongside Hwang In Youp and Choi Sung Eun.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Trishita Hela from India to the actor Ji Chang Wook. Read her letter below.

Dear Ji Chang Wook oppa,

I had never seen Korean drama before. Then when I first saw Ji Chang Wook, he became my first crush .I've seen all his plays, I love him so much, Koreans go to fan sign-in events, we international fans are happy to see those videos on the phone.Sometimes I think how good it would be if I was born in Korea.I know you have so many fans around the world who love you and pray for you and am just a small one who dream of meeting you one day just to see you in person.

Thank you.

Trishita Hela, from India (West Bengal)

Want to let out in words, your undying fondness for your favourite K-drama and K-pop stars? Email your open letter to: editorial@pinkvilla.com, mentioning your full name and country. The opportunity is open to readers from across the globe. Your letters may also feature on our official Instagram page Hallyutalk as well so don't forget to follow us there!

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

Credits :News1Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×