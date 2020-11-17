Dear Oppa: A fan from India thanks BTS leader RM aka Kim Namjoon for making her youth colourful

In the latest edition of Dear Oppa, Komal Thakur from India writes an open letter dedicated to BTS leader RM about how he's inspired her to aspire her goals in life.

Dear Oppa, a new series kickstarted by Pinkvilla, gives diehard fans of K-drama and K-pop to write letters to their favourites, expressing what they mean to them and how much of a positive effect they have had with simply their existence in the world. Moreover, in 2020, most have us have relied on entertainment to give us hope in troubling times and thanks to Korean dramas and music, we've had an anchor to lean on.

Today's heartwarming letter comes from Komal Thakur from India who penned an earnest letter to her idol, BTS leader RM aka Kim Namjoon. In the letter, Komal thanks Joonie for filling her youth with happiness. Read her letter below:

Dear RM (BTS Leader),

So here I am writing you a letter. This letter is from a fangirl whom you don’t know exists.

First I’d like to thank you for filling my youth with happiness. Thank you for sharing your music with us, Inspirits. Thank you for all the hours you’ve spent at your practice room just to give us a perfect performance. Thank you for still trying to perform on stage even if you’re bound with sickness. Thank you for the inspiration that you’ve given us to aspire our goals in life too.

I would always be thankful for knowing such talented and heart-warming persons like you. I know, I am just an ordinary fan out with the million fans you have now. I may not be able to attend your concerts or fan meetings, but I promise someday I’d be able to see you and if, by chance, I’d like to thank you personally for making my youth colourful.

There might be many debuting these days or on the next years, but still, in my heart, you’d always be the best for me. No one could ever make me change the love and support I am giving you.

I’m ending this letter now. It’s getting longer. Maybe the time I’d be reading this letter again is when after I had meet you in person, and I am hoping for that.

Keep on sharing your music with us. Keep on soaring your dreams. Keep on inspiring us.

Sincerely,

Your fan

Whom you don’t know exists.

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

