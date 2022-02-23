Dear Oppa: A fan from India thanks BTS for loving ARMY unconditionally
Since their debut in 2013, BTS has become one of the biggest musical acts in the world. Comprising seven members, RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook, BTS became the first Korean group to receive a certification from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) for their single ‘MIC Drop’. In 2020, BTS became the first all-South Korean act to reach number one on the Billboard Global 200 and US Billboard Hot 100 charts with their single ‘Dynamite’, which also received a GRAMMY nomination.
Today’s heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Kritika from India to BTS. Read their letter below.
My motivation dear OT7,
Actually, I am very curious and nervous to write this letter, I genuinely hope my letter reaches you and I hope you all are doing great as always and are healthy!!!
Dear RM, JK, JIMIN, V, SUGA, JIN, J-HOPE, thank you so much for loving ARMY unconditionally, inspiring us, and motivating us. You guys are my ray of hope in the darkest time. I become an ARMY when I was 13 years old and I am now 15. Thank you soooo much RM for choosing and believing in my 7 gems, you guys are my obsession which I can't get rid of. I hope and wish I could be a part of the beautiful purple ocean one day. JIMIN saranghae, your smile always melts my heart into two. I cannot thank God enough for creating you. Your voice is kissed by an angel. I love you guys and respect you for your hard work, dedication, and sacrifices. I am so proud of you all and to be an ARMY. I will always love you guys infinitely. You guys are the best chapter of my life and the best decision of my life. BTS ARMY and BTS forever. I request you to visit India soon...SARANGHAE.
Your biggest fan,
Kritika,
INDIA
Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.
