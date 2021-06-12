Dear Oppa: A fan from India thanks BTS for showing their interest towards India and loving Indian ARMY

In the latest edition of Dear Oppa, Riya Kumari from India dedicates her sweet letter to BTS. Read her letter below.

On June 13, BTS will be celebrating their landmark eighth anniversary with the FESTA celebrations eventually coming to its closure as the septet treats us with the highly-awaited two-day extravaganza BTS 2021 MUSTER SOWOOZOO. It's truly remarkable to witness the rise and rise of the beloved South Korean boy group and how their relationship continues to stand strongly with their cherished fandom, termed endearingly as ARMY.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Riya Kumari from India to BTS. Read her letter below:

Dear RM

(BTS leader)

Firstly, I want to thank all the BTS members for making me smile during this difficult time of epidemic. Thank you for spending your valuable time into practice and making the performance great. Thank you for showing your interest towards India and loving your Indian Armies.

Especially, I want to thank you Mr. Kim Namjoon. You played your role as a leader very well. You never let your group lose hope and keep them strong. You were always with them whenever they needed you. You are an inspiration for me. In my heart, I've a lot of respect for you.

I'm just a 15 years old ARMY. You don't even know that I exist. I'm not able to attend your concerts or any fan meetings but a faith is alive within me that someday I'll meet you all and if, it happens, I would like to thank you for all the happiness you have filled in my life. I've never seen such great personalities like you. You are the seven most precious gems of Armies. You all will always have a special place in my heart and soul even if your group disbands.

Now, I'm ending this letter with the hope that it will reach you. A lot of love and support from my side. Keep loving your Armies.

"Stay safe and,

Stay connected with us."

Thank you.

Yours sincerely,

Riya Kumari

A fangirl from India

